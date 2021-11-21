One dead, four injured, in suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem

By Amir Tal, Abeer Salman and Mike Schwartz, CNN

A 35-year-old man has been killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem‘s Old City, according to hospital officials and police.

Four others were injured, including a man in his 30s whose injuries are described as serious, a 46-year old man with moderate injuries and two men in their 30s with light injuries, according to emergency responders and hospital officials.

The alleged assailant, who used an improvised automatic weapon commonly known as a Carlo, police say, was shot dead by police officers on the scene.

The incident comes four days after a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead after carrying out a stabbing attack on two Israeli border police in the Old City, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.