University of Florida parts ways with football coach Dan Mullen

By Eric Levenson, CNN

The University of Florida agreed to part ways with football coach Dan Mullen on Sunday midway through the coach’s fourth season with the team, Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said on the team’s website.

Florida lost to Missouri on Saturday in a 23-24 overtime game, dropping the Gators to a 5-6 record overall and a brutal 2-6 record within the Southeastern Conference this season. Mullen finished his UF tenure with a 34-15 record since taking over in 2018.

Greg Knox, the special teams coordinator and running backs coach, will take over as interim coach for the rivalry game against Florida State University on Saturday.

