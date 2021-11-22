Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:19 AM

Anonymous patron pays bills for everyone at diner

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) — A diner full of customers was treated to a free meal in Staten Island and the owner wants to track down the anonymous patron who footed the bill.

On Saturday morning, a customer at the Colonnade Diner on Hylan Boulevard told a waitress to collect everyone else’s checks.

He then picked up all the tabs, which came to $2,500. There were about 50 people eating breakfast at the time.

The owner of the diner posed for a picture with the check.

He and his staff say they hope the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content