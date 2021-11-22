Bend pre-teen heading to ‘Drive, Chip and Putt’ Finals at Augusta National

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Owen Greenough is one of four Northwest players to advance to the Drive chip and Putt Final, which will be played at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022, prior to the start of the Masters Tournament.

The four Northwest golfers competed at the regional qualifier held at Pebble Beach Golf Club.

Greenough is competing in the Boys 12-13 division, and won his division at the qualifier by eight points.

According to the Pacific Northwest Golf Association:

"Local qualifying for the eighth season of Drive, Chip and Putt began in May 2021 and was held at hundreds of sites across the country this summer. The top three scorers per venue, in each of the four age categories in separate boys and girls divisions, advanced to subregional qualifiers in July and August. The top two juniors in each age/gender division then competed at the regional level in September and October. Regional qualifying was held at 10 courses around the country, including several U.S. Open and PGA Championship venues."

Greenough is a member at Awbrey Glen Golf Club in Bend, and the club says this is a big deal to see one of their members qualify for a tournament like this.

