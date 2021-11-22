Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:23 PM

Girl honored for bravery after being attacked by woman, other students at playground

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A local girl is being honored for her courage after police say she was assaulted by a woman and other children on a Levittown playground. Authorities said the incident happened at Brookwood Elementary School.

According to a police report, 11-year-old Abby McNamara was playing with her friends back in October. That’s when a woman encouraged other kids to beat the young girl up.

The report said the woman also hit McNamara, including with a skateboard. The 11-year-old was treated for head injuries and a broken arm.

Last week, Teach Anti Bullying presented Abby with a certificate for her bravery. She also got a new skateboard to replace hers.

Caroline Morris, the suspect faces multiple charges. CBS3 reached out to her for a comment but has not heard back.

Abby is the 200th recipient of the anti-bullying award.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content