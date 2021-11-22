Man accidentally run over by wife during attempted robbery

By Emily Holwick

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a strange series of events lead to his wife accidentally running him over twice.

Police were called to 31st and Montgall just after 3 p.m. Saturday for a crash with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say a Ford sedan was driving westbound when the driver ran over a bowling ball in the road. It got stuck under the vehicle, so she stopped in the middle of the roadway. Her husband, who was riding in the passenger seat, went under the car to get the ball out.

While he was trying to pry it loose, another man came up to the car and reached inside, grabbing the driver’s purse. While she was struggling to get her purse back she hit the gas pedal, driving forward over her husband. When she heard him yell, she backed up, accidentally running him over a second time.

The suspect ran off without the purse. The injured man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later listed as stable.

A man later walked into the East Patrol Station and admitted to throwing a bowling ball into the path of the vehicle. It’s not clear if he was involved in the attempted theft.

