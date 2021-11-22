Oregon reports 103 more COVID-19 related deaths; state’s pandemic death toll tops 5,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 103 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,017, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 1,753 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 385,790.

The 103 new deaths and 1,753 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday and Sunday

Media briefing on COVID-19

OHA Director Patrick Allen, Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger and Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill will be available to speak to the media on developments in the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A livestream — with an American Sign Language simulcast — will be available for the public on YouTube.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 395, which is eight fewer than Sunday. There are 86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Sunday.

There are 74 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (11% availability) and 354 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,043 (9% availability).

11/22/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 74(11%) 34(9%) 2(2%) 16(17%) 3(5%) 4(40%) 9(18%) 6(23%) Adult non-ICU beds available 354(9%) 64(3%) 21(4%) 81(14%) 37(9%) 11(22%) 83(21%) 57(48%)

St. Charles Bend reported 38 COVID-19 patients early Monday, five of whom were in the ICU, with four on ventilators. Four of the five ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 29 of the 38 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 9,318 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of that total, 1,378 were initial doses, 205 were second doses and 3,619 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,085 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 17,432 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,509,153 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 52,333 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,191,807 doses of Moderna and 239,248 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,917,617 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,645,458 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (29), Clackamas (204), Clatsop (12), Columbia (35), Coos (29), Crook (10), Curry (4), Deschutes (190), Douglas (58), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (105), Jefferson (17), Josephine (38), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (145), Lincoln (53), Linn (99), Malheur (2), Marion (123), Morrow (10), Multnomah (288), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (16), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (168), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (33).

Oregon reports 921 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 540 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 292 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

Oregon records more than 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths

Oregon health officials reported 103 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to more than 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. As of Nov. 22, Oregon has recorded 5,017 COVID-19 related deaths.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen issued the following statement marking Oregon’s tragic losses:

"Today Oregon marks more than 5,000 lives lost to COVID-19. As we head into the second Thanksgiving holiday since the start of the pandemic, too many Oregon families will see empty chairs around their holiday dinner tables, making this latest tragic milestone all the more heartbreaking.

We’ve lost mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. Coworkers and neighbors. Bridge partners and fishing buddies. Teachers, grocery workers and first responders. Each death leaves a hole in someone’s home and someone’s heart that will never be filled again.

These losses are especially painful because nearly all our most recent deaths could have been prevented by COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the best protection against serious illness and death.

As we gather for the coming holidays, look around your table. Consider the family and friends in your life. Let’s make sure the loved ones you care about and count on are there to share next Thanksgiving with you. And all the important celebrations in your life.

The Delta variant remains a danger to people who aren’t vaccinated or need a booster. Hospitals remain full of people who are unvaccinated and gravely ill with COVID-19.

But you have the power to protect yourself and the people around you. This holiday, you’re at less risk if you’re vaccinated and if you get a booster when the time is right. Smaller gatherings are less risky than large gatherings, especially indoors. Take care around older adults. Think hard about wearing a mask if you’re indoors with people who aren’t vaccinated, especially older people.

Vaccinate children who are 5 and older to protect them and keep them in school. And remember, if you’re just now choosing to be vaccinated, you won’t be fully protected by Thanksgiving, so please wear a mask if you are spending time with others.

Since the start of the pandemic, Oregonians have come together so many times to protect each other. More than eight in 10 adults are vaccinated. And Oregonians wear masks in public more frequently than people in most other states. You’re vaccinating younger children at higher rates than the national average. Thank you for taking action to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Together, we can save more lives and keep the virus from claiming more people of all ages."