Autopsy shows Brian Laundrie died by suicide, attorney says

Brian Laundrie died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, an attorney for the Laundrie family told CNN on Tuesday.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” said attorney Steven Bertolino.

Laundrie’s remains were found in a Florida nature reserve last month after a weeks-long manhunt. He disappeared just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing.

The couple had been traveling across the country in a converted van and documenting their travels on social media. The case gained national attention as authorities searched for both.

Laundrie returned to his parents house in Florida on September 1 without Petito. As police were trying to question the family about Petito’s whereabouts, Laundrie went missing on September 13 or 14 after leaving home with a backpack, according to his parents.

Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on September 19. Her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.

Laundrie’s remains were found in an area of the park that had been under water during previous searches of the 25,000-acre nature reserve in North Port, Florida.

