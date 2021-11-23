Man killed in confrontation with police was former detective fired by the department last year

By SHAIN BERGAN, NATHAN VICKERS

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — The man killed in a police-involved shooting Monday in Kansas City, KS, was a detective with the KCK Police Department who was fired last year, police revealed on Tuesday.

Officers were called Monday around 2:30 p.m. to a scene at 57th Street and Tauromee Avenue concerning a man causing a disturbance in the middle of the road.

“There was an individual in the middle of the street looking at the sky and trying to jump in front of traffic,” Officer Marsheé London said of what a 911 caller described.

When officers arrived, the man and police ended up in a confrontation, in which the man tried to get into a police car. There was a subsequent struggle over an officer’s gun, and the man was shot. He died after being transported to an area hospital, police said.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman addressed the public on Tuesday concerning the incident, saying the man killed was former KCK police Det. Lionel Womack, who was fired from the department in August 2020 concerning undisclosed issues that Oakman said he could not give details about.

Womack began his career with the KCK Police Department in 2007 as a 21 year old. He was promoted to detective in 2018.

During the confrontation, one officer received some sort of shooting injury to the foot, and the other was injured in the struggle. Both were treated and released from a nearby hospital, the chief said. Both officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard in police-involved shooting incidents.

Family members stood beside the crime tape on Monday, hugging, crying, and trying to make sense of it.

“He was an officer and then turned detective,” said Arthur Hayes.

Hayes said the man killed is his daughter’s ex-husband.

“He was a good guy, good guy. So I don’t understand none of this,” said Hayes.

KCK police are investigating the incident alongside the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The former detective received headlines last year when he sued the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office over an incident in which a deputy ran him over while pursuing him across a Kansas field. That incident happened four days after Womack was fired from the department.

Womack’s family released the following statement:

“The family of Lionel Womack thanks the members of the Kansas City community for your outpouring of support after their devastating loss yesterday.

They are asking for privacy and your prayers, as they grieve.”

