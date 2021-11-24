Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tests positive for Covid-19 as club grapples with virus

By John Sinnott, CNN

Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has tested positive for Covid-19, the German club said on Wednesday.

“The FC Bayern forward is self-isolating at home in accordance with the relevant health authorities and doing well under the circumstances,” said the German club on its website.

Choupo-Moting’s positive result comes as Bayern grapples with a number of players quarantining due to coronavirus amid Germany’s deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Cuisance entered quarantine after a contact person tested positive for Covid-19, according to Bayern on Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed he might only have 13 outfield players available.

Niklas Süle and Josip Stanisic returned to training on Wednesday after coming out of self-isolation, Bayern said on its website. Süle tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

According to Reuters, Bayern is facing mounting criticism for having unvaccinated players, with Germany international Joshua Kimmich the most high-profile star refusing a jab.

Last week, Bayern reportedly told unvaccinated players that they would be docking their pay for periods of coronavirus quarantine, according to German media reports.

Bayern told CNN that it’s not commenting on those reports.

Germany on Wednesday reported its highest single-day surge of Covid-19 infections as the country battles a fourth wave of the virus.

It reported 66,884 new coronavirus cases — an increase of more than 21,000 new infections compared to the previous 24-hour period, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s disease and control center. It also reported 335 new deaths related to Covid-19.

The death toll from the disease is approaching 100,000 in the country, according to the RKI.

“There are still those who believe that the virus cannot harm them. I would like to drag these people to an intensive care unit and, in the face of their suffering, ask: What more has to happen for you to understand?” German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

