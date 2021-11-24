Court revives lawsuit of teacher fired for same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a teacher who was fired from his job at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis for being in a same-sex marriage can proceed. An appeals court panel ruled unanimously Tuesday that a Marion County court erred in dismissing Joshua Payne-Elliott’s lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports the ruling sends the case back to the lower court. Payne-Elliott was fired from his teaching position at Cathedral High School in June 2019 after the archdiocese ordered all Catholic schools under its purview to enforce a morality clause barring employees from same-sex marriages.