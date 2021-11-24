Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond
By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Devon M. Sayers, Alta Spells and Steve Almasy, CNN
A jury Wednesday found three White men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, guilty on multiple murder counts, as well as other charges.
The verdict, delivered by nine White women, two White men and one Black man, came after more than 11 hours of deliberation spanning two days. It followed eight days of testimony, involving 23 witnesses.
Arbery’s parents appeared alongside civil rights stalwarts outside the courthouse following the verdict. They praised the prosecution and supporters who joined the family in their fight for justice for their son, whose killing drew national outrage and helped cast a spotlight on other racially driven crimes around the country.
The defendants each faced the same nine counts, and verdicts were as follows:
• Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, is guilty on all charges: malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony;
• His father, Gregory McMichael, who rode armed in the bed of a pickup as his son pursued Arbery, is not guilty of malice murder but guilty on the other eight charges.
• And William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., a neighbor who joined the pursuit and filmed Arbery’s final moments, is guilty of three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Bryan was cleared on the charge of malice murder, felony murder involving aggravated assault with a firearm and the count of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Their attorneys have said they will appeal.
Introduced by the Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump, Arbery’s parents, Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, heartily thanked the crowd. Ahmaud Arbery can now rest in peace, Cooper-Jones said.
“I just want to say thank you guys,” she said. “It’s been a long fight. It’s been a hard fight, but God is good. … I never thought this day would come, but God is good, and I just want to tell everybody thank you, thank you for those who marched, those who prayed.”
She later told CNN’s Jim Acosta that the verdict “means a lot. It means that my prayers have been answered.”
It was a very good day, she told Acosta on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”
“To hear that the accused murderers were actually found guilty, I mean, that was huge,” she said. “We finally got the justice for Ahmaud that he deserved back in 2020.”
She said she always believed God would bring justice.
“Like I said in the very beginning, God has never failed me. He’s never failed me,” she said. “And I knew that he would not begin to fail me now. So I knew that we would get a guilty verdict. I didn’t know when, but I knew that it would come eventually.”
Marcus Arbery also gave thanks when he spoke outside the courthouse.
“I want to give all glory to God because that’s who made all this possible. … It’s not one side did this. God put us all together to make this happen,” he said.
Sharpton said a prayer with the crowd and proclaimed with his trademark zeal, “Let the word go forth all over the world that a jury of 11 Whites and one Black in the Deep South stood up in the courtroom and said, ‘Black lives do matter.’
“Let it be clear that almost 10 years after Trayvon (Martin), God used Wanda and Marcus’ son to prove that if we kept marching and kept fighting, we would make you hear us,” he said. “We’ve got a lot more battles to fight, but this was an important battle today.”
Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said her team’s goal was make to bring the facts and evidence to the jurors.
“When you present the truth to people and they can see it, they will do the right thing and that’s what this jury did today in getting justice for Ahmaud Arbery,” she said.
Sentencing date has not been set
The sentencing date for the McMichaels and Bryan is unclear. Prosecutors have indicated they will seek sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Following the verdicts, Laura Hogue, an attorney for Gregory McMichael, told her client’s weeping wife that she was “floored with a capital F” and plans to appeal the case after sentencing.
Robert Rubin, who represented Travis McMichael, said he, too, planned to appeal. He described his client as stoic and said he was holding in his reaction following the verdict. Co-counsel Jason Sheffield insisted the McMichaels thought their actions that day were “the right thing to do” and said he is disappointed and saddened by the outcome.
“We also recognize that this is a day of celebration for the Arbery family,” Sheffield said. “We cannot tear our eyes away from the way that they feel about this, and we understand that they feel that they have gotten justice today. We respect that. We honor that because we honor this jury trial system.”
Kevin Gough, who represented Bryan, said his client was shook when the verdict was announced. Gough repeated his arguments about why Bryan should have been found not guilty.
“Here he is, he does everything he’s supposed to do, he’s fully cooperating, he’s done everything that he can and now he’s looking at spending the rest of his life in prison,” Gough told reporters. “Anybody in that position would be disappointed, would be hurt, would be shocked.”
Gough said he will file an appeal asking for the conviction to be overturned.
The McMichaels and Bryan have been indicted on federal hate crime charges and are scheduled to go on trial in February on counts of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels each face an additional charge of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The men have pleaded not guilty.
Arbery’s mother has filed civil claims against the McMichaels, Bryan and police and prosecutorial officials.
The McMichaels and Bryan were arrested last year several weeks after the shooting of Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020.
The men said they believed Arbery had committed a crime. Evidence introduced in the trial showed the men chased Arbery through the streets as he repeatedly tried to elude them. The McMichaels, who were armed, were in one vehicle, while Bryan, who joined while the chase was underway, followed in his own truck, assisting in and recording the chase. Arbery was unarmed and on foot.
Video of the killing showed Travis McMichael exit his truck and confront Arbery before fatally shooting him as the two tussled. McMichael’s father watched from the bed of the truck.
The men pleaded not guilty, with the McMichaels claiming they were conducting a citizen’s arrest and acting in self-defense, and Bryan saying he took no part in the killing.
Arbery was on a jog — a common pastime, according to those who knew him — when the McMichaels grabbed their guns and pursued him. Gregory McMichael, a former police officer and ex-investigator in the county prosecutor’s office, told authorities Arbery and his son had struggled over his son’s shotgun and Travis shot Arbery after he was attacked, according to a police report.
On the stand, Travis McMichael echoed his dad’s claim that he acted in self-defense after Arbery grabbed his shotgun. Cross-examined by a prosecutor, Travis McMichael conceded that he’d told investigators he didn’t know whether Arbery grabbed the weapon and that neither he nor his dad had mentioned a citizen’s arrest to police. His father and Bryan declined to testify.
Travis McMichael said he was “scattered,” traumatized and “mixed up” in the hours after the shooting, offering an explanation for his inconsistencies.
Two prosecutors initially instructed Glynn County police not to make arrests in the case, but about two months after the shooting, a copy of Bryan’s video of the killing surfaced publicly, sparking a nationwide outcry.
In May 2020, CNN spoke to Alan Tucker, a criminal defense attorney, who acknowledged his role in helping the McMichaels with the video. They wanted to release portions of the video hoping that it would settle rumors in the community about questions regarding Arbery’s death.
Tucker said that the McMichaels believed the video would clear them in the minds of the public from any wrongdoing.
Scott Ryfun, a local radio personality, said a thumb drive containing the video was delivered to his radio station by a man he later recognized as Gregory McMichael.
Ryfun posted the clip on the station’s website on May 5, 2020. Within an hour of posting, management ordered him to take it down, he said, but by then it had already started to go viral.
Part of a national outcry
The McMichaels were arrested May 7, 2020, and Bryan was taken into custody two weeks later. The case soon dovetailed with the killings of three Black people — Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta — redoubling angst over racial injustice and civil unrest nationwide.
The father and son believed Arbery was responsible for a string of recent burglaries in the neighborhood, the elder McMichael told police, but Glynn County police said there had been only one burglary reported in the roughly two months before the shooting. In that incident, a gun had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle at the McMichaels’ home.
Gregory McMichael also suspected Arbery had been inside a home under construction, he said, but the home’s owner told CNN he had surveillance cameras and did not see Arbery commit any crime. He did not ask the McMichaels to take any action on his behalf, he testified in a deposition.
Travis McMichael also acknowledged he never saw Arbery armed and never heard Arbery threaten him. Rather, Travis McMichael testified, Arbery refused to respond to him and showed no interest in conversing.
A state investigator testified during a preliminary hearing last year that Bryan and Travis McMichael used racial slurs on social media and messaging services, and that Bryan told police he heard Travis McMichael use a racial epithet after killing Arbery. Evidence of the slurs was never presented to the jury.
“I believe Mr. Arbery was being pursued, and he ran till he couldn’t run anymore, and it was turn his back to a man with a shotgun or fight with his bare hands against the man with the shotgun. He chose to fight,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Richard Dial said at a June 2020 probable cause hearing.
During closing arguments, Hogue made remarks that legal experts felt stoked the racial tensions already evident in the case. She referred to Arbery as a “recurring nighttime intruder” and implied he had nefarious intent when he arrived “in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails.”
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct makeup of the jury, which had nine White women, two White men and one Black man.
– some day our country will be free of this legacy disease of racism…. or we will fail
As long as demonrats are here racism will be rule number one in the demonrat play book.
Proud ~ I’m curious about your perspective (Democrats are racist) and your justification for saying that.
People are racist ~ not political parties. These three bubbas were certainly racist.
And how do you know that they were Democrats? Personal friends?
Justice is a beautiful thing in this case. But the victim is still dead and his family still mourns.
– you will have to face up some day Brother, if you ever hope to get to some place better – the past and the present that you can’t stomach will hold you forever – easy excuses and diversions from doing the necessary work will impede our progress – it’s hard, but not impossible – you can do it
I hope it’s the case, that someday we’ll be free of racism, but I’m still a bit shocked the dirty toenail defense didn’t work.
– seems to be some very palatable fish food, doesn’t it?
– one can never get free of anything, as long as one denies it’s existence
Big fat failed and fired donnie the orange new York city snowflake would have pardoned these trump kooks!!! But of course he lost!!!! Soooooo much losing for the trump Borg!!!
It’s really nice of you to let President Trump live rent-free in your head.
Hey No worries, Sleepy Creepy China Joe Obiden will fix everything, Just ask hunter and the ATF!!!!
Oregon ~ conspiracy beverages aren’t good for you.
The fact that Barney lets this post though shows his biased.
I delete many of his. And there’s nastiness from both sides, anyone who reads what we allow knows that.
– there was a guy the other day who posted “I hope they get away with it.” – whatever offends you about the post you presently criticize, it pales in comparison to the completely misanthropic moral vacuousness displayed buy that individual
A good and just decision by the jury. Vigilantism should not be tolerated.
👍
Indeed: 911 call, there is a black man jogging
And the thing is, the police and the DA were perfectly willing to go along with their “citizens arrest” BS and let them go, until the video was released and people were outraged by the sight of 3 armed crackers chasing down and murdering someone for Jogging While Black. Don’t let anyone tell you that the justice system ain’t racist.
– unless you are completely divorced from any meaningful relationship with your species, and addicted to a necrophiliac, hate based, delusional version of reality, this should not upset you – sadden you sure, because what a sad, sad state of affairs that we are still struggling to come to terms with history, but it is what we have to do to get to a better place
But wait it was an all white jury ,they are racist retrial.
Not entirely white. Predominantly. While the defense worked their angle, the bottom line is the jury made a decision, not in favor of the defendants.
– not sure what you are getting at by calling someone “racist retrial” – what does that even mean – are you upset by the outcome? – are you mad at the jurors? – please explain
Take note, all you self-deputized “protectors”.
Guilty seemed like a no brainer for this case just like the Not Guilty on Rittenhouse. For those that don’t agree on this recent verdict I’m betting they don’t go out and riot.
– the “they” you refer to are content with congress people and the ex president treating a kid who killed two people as a hero – that poor kid will, at some point have to come to terms with what happened, and supposed adults heaping praise on him will only make that more difficult – imagine being 18 with that mess to sort out, not for some silly “political” theater, but for your own self
Justice served! They might as well have attempted to lynch Mr. Arbery…I guess a shotgun was easier…same scenario.
“Defense attorneys also took issue with there being fewer older White men without college degrees in the juror pool, saying the demographic was underrepresented.”
Aww didnt get to Kyle the jury this time huh?
Is your headline for this story big enough Barney? Gloating a little arent you?
Our headlines don’t change size.
– Dude, when are you going to stop treating real life, grown up stuff like some silly kids game? – stop keeping score like this is some sort of high school football grudge and start respecting your own intellect –
Well the perps are white so…..
– well, the argument can be made that they are racists creeps who happen to also be pale
– some people have been sheltered in their privilege for so long that they are completely unaware of it and actually feel oppressed when it is questioned… when accountability feels like an attack to you, time to spend some time with yourself and try to sort things out
I see the z published the pictures of the white guys that committed crimes.
It was a televised murder trial. We’ve done much the same. Our policy is not about never showing a formally charged criminal suspect/defendant. The level of crime plays a role. We’ve posted pix of murder suspects many a time in recent years, so it’s consistent.
– if you continue to treat real life like some personal game of you against “them”, always looking to be slighted and honing your next barbed assault… guess what – that’s all life will ever be for you – how very sad
– BTW, the people profiting from creating this giant social farce you willingly participate in are laughing all the way to the bank – there is no “them”, only us – the good, the bad, the beautiful, the ugly… us
Every country to ever exist in this earth has and always will have racism in it. It is a fact of human nature where certain individuals believe they are better then others for various reasons, race being one of them but certainly not the only one. It will never go away as there will always be individuals with this belief. That is exactly one reason why we have a justice system to deal with it. However is in a tiny majority that goes about their lives like that especially in this country. The media likes to racialize everything which is sick and wrong and adds to division versus helping to bind together. We are all Americans and that is it. The media needs to stop categorizing people based on skin color. It just doesn’t matter.
The prosecution in this case claimed racial motives. The “mainstream media” reported that accurately. Not talking analysis, commentary etc. etc. – folks gave their opinions, as this free country stands for. But the coverage focused on the facts and testimony in the courtroom, as has been done for a long, long time.
– stop – there is noting even remotely accurate about that – it is rather easy to learn the history behind the mess we are still living with, but it takes a little work – remember, history isn’t there to make you feel all proud and puffed up all the time, it’s not there to please you, or offend you, it just is – if aspects of history offend you, good! – that may give you the necessary encouragement to not repeat it
The verdict should be thrown out. People have a right to defend property and keep themselves safe. President Trump will pardon these patriots when he is back in office.
Do tell, when is ex president Trump going to be back in office? The Q is strong with this one.
“President Trump will pardon these patriots when he is back in office.” Bless your li’l heart.
Please tell me your post is sarcasm or satire.
These are the same people who think JFK Jr. is: A) Alive, B) Somehow a reactionary extreme right-winger.
It’s not sarcasm – it’s cult-group-think. They’re the biggest danger to American society that exists by far.
While I haven’t followed the trial closely, based on my understanding, the victim was not in possession of stolen property and was attacked on a public road or sidewalk. I am certainly no democrat but the verdict appears to be appropriate based on the facts I gathered.
– you were doing ok presenting a reasonable assessment of what appears to have happened, then you had to do that “I am certainly no democrat” thing – why? – you seem to imply that coming to a reasoned, reasonable conclusion based on empirical information requires one to be a democrat, which it certainly doesn’t – maybe that wasn’t your intent at all, but that is the way your post reads –
– may i humbly suggest a slightly wider perspective – all these things; political party, ideology, social class designation, power, etc. are all human constructs and about as substantive as a puff of smoke – why expend so much energy on rigid labels that mean nothing, literally mean nothing and will be completely forgotten in another blink of human existence –
– funny you should mention that – despite the defendants, their defense team, and every media source i was exposed to blathered on and on about “a string of recent breakins” in the area – at any time, in any form did you see anyone present actual empirical justification for that, or is it just something someone said one and everyone repeated, just ‘cus? – if you’ve got it, please show it
– sorry, regardless of your tattoos, the allegiances you have pledged, the mythology you revere, what these three men did was heinously wrong, and even they knew it, and Mr. Trump will not be returning to the white house – respect your own intellect – you can figure these things out, if you chose to
No crime was committed, nothing to defend, they did not own the property he was looking at, houses under construction are often looked at by neighbors after hours, he did nothing wrong
just as in the rittenhouse case, the correct verdict seems to have been made.
never had any doubt this jury would convict. evidence was pretty clear.
I agree, funny how when 12 jurors find the same answer. The same process found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty. The left didn’t like that decision, to bad, so sad. The jury was picked by both the prosecutor and defense, and did their job. The BLM thugs didn’t seem to influence either trial, nor did Labron James. The law worked as it was intended.
Speaking for myself only, I understand the Rittenhouse decision,and it is most likely correct under Georgia law. What is bothersome to me is that the kid bears no responsibility at all for what happened. Of course I understand he has a right to carry and to attend protests, but….I think he should somehow bear some of the blame. Extremely poor judgment on his part.
I would anticipate civil suits. Agree with your sentiment 100%.
that’s not how the law works. if the prosecution had sought different charges, well perhaps, but they did not.
– did you mean “too bad”?
– i heard Tucker say every last bit of your silly post
– remember, slavery was legal, so “the law” can be a poor substitute for some sort of basic morals, and each one of us have a reckoning in the end
TioZo, Not even sure what you are trying to say most of the time.
The DA in this case should have added one more charge and that is the charge of being totally stupid. Why would anyone do such a thing. Why pursue someone who is running away and obviously has no stolen property with him. Property crimes can usually be made whole simply by returning the stolen item. A life once taken can never be made right. You cannot go back on this and somehow make it right. The perps will pay severely for a dumb, impulsive wrong decision and action.
– for better or worse, it is every American’s right to be as stupid as they choose to be
How come no talk about the Kenosha killer Barney? No investigation of him or his crimes?
tthat discussion is down the hall, 2nd door on your right. This one’s about the Arbery murder.
😊
Barney pretty much deletes all comments critical of that case.
Deletions are based on the language used, not on where one stands on any case/issue. We prove that daily in what is allowed.
As a gun owner and ardent 2A supporter, I applaud the jury and the verdict. Whether Arbery was black, white, brown, or whatever, he was murdered. Those three thugs had no business pursuing and killing him when his supposed “crime” was looking at a home under construction and jogging by.
My post about the fact that a mostly white jury convicted white people seems to undermine the media’s negative perception, but it was bumped.
– the way you “see” things is interesting – may i suggest that you could just as easily have seen what happened as people on the jury doing their best to do the right thing when being tasked with assessing a situation in which three people committed heinous crimes that took the life of another person – i guess you have your reasons for your perceptions – prayers for a speedy recovery
“relief and joy”?
Relief I understand that a fair verdict was arrived at.
But joy? One man was murdered, three others have ruined what remains of their lives. The family’s of all concerned will suffer the rest of their lives in the absence of their loved ones.
That’s not joyful in any way.
– it would seem that a person who has never been burdened with a heavy weigh can never really understand how it feels to have it removed
– joy is not how i could describe any part of these events, but i am not in any one else’s shoes, and i am way too old to ever kid myself into believing that i can assess everything in the world based on my feelings
Thank you Mr.Trump4Life! Your post is a perfect example of why most rational people can’t stomach the garbage that the extreme wing of the Republican Party eats every day. First, I doubt even Mr. Trump would call these people “patriots” since even he would see how calling these convicted killers “patriots” would demean veterans, the military, first responders and anybody that has ever laid down their life so you could have the right to even say such a terrible thing. Second, even the defendant that testified said that he didn’t see the victim commit any crimes (past or present) which is necessary under any citizen’s arrest statute. Lastly, when a person takes the law into their own hands and creates a deadly situation, they can hardly claim they were afraid for their life so they were justified in killing the victim. Imagine if someone was breaking down your door while possessing a gun and you tried to take it away from them and then they killed you because they feared for their life. C’mon man, this is a law and order issue not a political issue. Wake up!
At least these three vigilantes didnt get away with murder.
– important to remember that every facet of legal institution and law enforcement did absolutely nothing when Arbery was killed – even when they saw the video – it wasn’t until the rest of the world saw the video that something was done – makes the whole vigilante attacking of protesters popularized by the proud boys and their affiliates so much more disturbing
A responsible gun owner should recognize that they are not police. It is not their duty or responsibility to “patrol” to prevent crime or to apprehend those suspected of committing crime. These guys went way too far and justice prevailed.
– it sure sounds like you do not approve of the actions of young Kyle – that poor kid is going to have a hell of a time coming to terms with what happened some day
Yes, it’s so difficult to live with protecting oneself from a deadly attack. Kyle will be fine.
This was a slam dunk. Just look at the whole case. These idiots are getting what they deserve. Kyle Rittenhouse got what he deserved-freed.
– that poor kid – far from working with a completely developed executive function is a sad pawn for the people around him who should have been better examples and known better – unfortunately, just because he isn’t in jail has nothing to do with how free he will ever be
Much like the Kenosha case…good verdict.
The fact these racists were convicted is progress, so… kudos, America. The part where it took 72 days for them to be arrested should be surprising to no one, and the viral video they themselves took finally forced Georgia law enforcement to arrest these angry white racist republican men is par for the course in a large swath of ‘the land of the free’. My prayers to all the Ahmaud Arberys out there who’s justice was white-washed, this one is for you.
–
Also, Kyle might not have broken any laws, but we should seriously change the laws so what he did is illegal, because it was wrong. Brown-eyed middle eastern Jesus would not approve, even though blue-eye blond Jesus is high fiving proud boys right about now.