Lady Gaga heartbroken over Tony Bennett’s battle with Alzheimers

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s friendship over the past decade is a joy to witness for their fans.

The singers have a lot to celebrate after they were nominated for six Grammy Awards on Tuesday for their Cole Porter tribute album, “Love for Sale.”

Following the nominations, Gaga went on BBC Radio 2’s “The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show” and talked about Bennett, 95, and his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which Bennett first disclosed in February.

“Tony is one of my most favorite people on the whole planet and I love him with all my heart. I love his family with all my heart, I love his wife, Susan, with all my heart. I can’t tell you how much I learned from him and what it’s like to sing with a legend for so many years,” Gaga said. “I’ve sung with Tony for almost 10 years, and it’s heartbreaking to watch what he’s going through having Alzheimer’s.”

Gaga spoke how music can sometimes help people with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The “House of Gucci” star added, “If you are with that person that you love, play some music from their childhood and I promise you that they will come to life in a way that is not expected, and not everyone you know, every case is different and everybody’s different, but they’re still there and my heart goes out to you and this album was made while he had Alzheimer’s and we sang it while he had Alzheimer’s and he was still able to do it, I am just floored by him.”

Gaga and Bennett won a Grammy in 2015 for best traditional pop vocals for their album “Cheek to Cheek.”

The two recorded a television special in August, “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” that will air Sunday on CBS.

