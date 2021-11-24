Woman gives birth on Delta flight with help of Atlanta firefighters

By Tracye Hutchins

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Only nine days old, little Analia Acevedo Castaneda came into this world on a wing and a prayer. Her mom, Liliana Castaneda Avilia says, “her actual due date was Dec. 23, but it came out early.”

Liliana’s daughter’s birthday is now documented in pictures taken in the back of a Delta airplane. Just minutes before her daughter was born, Liliana started having contractions on her flight from Guadalajara, Mexico to Atlanta. Luckily there was a nurse onboard.

“He was like yeah the baby girl is coming, it’s on it’s way, and he was like don’t try to push, because if you push more the baby will come out, so i hold those contractions for like 3 hours and 30 minutes on the way here,” said Liliana.

Back on the ground Juanetta Nash and other Atlanta firefighters were getting ready at the airplane’s gate.

“The airplane was coming in exceedingly fast, faster than normal, so we knew it was an emergency, we knew people were nervous,” said Nash.

“We knew what we were doing, we wanted to make her feel as comfortable as possible, just putting ourself in her shoes we knew that she was already very uncomfortable,” Nash added.

Liliana says the firefighters helped guide her through the delivery, “they were like okay are you ready to push, I’m like yeah, I’m ready to push, so I just push once and the baby girl came out crying. “

Nash says, “once she did deliver one of the flight attendants got on the microphone and she was able to say hey we have a baby girl, and everybody started clapping.”

It’s now a special birthday for little Analia that her parents are thankful for.

Liliana said, “thank you to the people that were in the airplane, like the ems the fire department, everybody who helped us.”

