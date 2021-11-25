Mariah, Giannis help raise more than $38,000, 20,000 diapers for Milwaukee-area families in need

By CBS 58 Newsroom

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger announced Thursday, Nov. 25, they are thankful for the generosity and efforts of everyone involved in Maverick’s Diaper Mission.

The couple helped create the Maverick Diaper Mission to celebrate the birth of their second son, Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo, and help Milwaukee-area families in need.

In a Thursday, Nov. 25, post on her Instagram page, Riddlesprigger announced the mission raised over $38,000 and 20,000 diapers for area families.

“Our mission wouldn’t have been possible without everybody who selflessly donated, shared our message and volunteered their time!” Riddlesprigger said in the post Thursday.

Maverick’s Diaper Mission was a collaboration with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, the Milwaukee Bucks and baby brand Nuna.

“Maverick’s Diaper Mission was a huge success and thanks to all of you @milwaukeediapermission will be able to support hundreds more families and children because of the outpouring of support we received!” Riddlesprigger said.

The diaper drive ran from Nov. 14 through the 21st.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.