‘It’s a way of giving back:’ North Carolina restaurant offers free Thanksgiving lunch

By Andrew James

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local restaurant made sure everyone had a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Kosta’s Kitchen in Fletcher hosted a free Thanksgiving lunch Thursday.

“It’s a way of giving back to the community because they kept us going through COVID,” said manager Melissa Anne Sadler.

Sadler said, like many other restaurants, it’s been a tough year for Kosta’s Kitchen. The restaurant announced it would no longer be open for dinner in July, citing staffing shortages.

“We’ve just tried our best to make it work somehow or another. We’ve worked a lot of days shorthanded,” she said.

Kosta’s Kitchen also lost a long-time employee who passed away in October. Through it all, Sadler says the community has supported the restaurant.

As a way to say thank you, the restaurant decided to open its doors this Thanksgiving.

“Pretty much everybody, but we’re urging people to keep in mind that let the less fortunate be first, you know, don’t just jump out because it’s a free meal. We want to give to the people who really need it first,” Sadler said.

The free meal included ham or turkey, mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole, a role, and a piece of pie.

“Wonderful, delicious, whoever is not here they’re missing it,” said Kim Jackson.

Lunch was served from 11-2 Thursday.

