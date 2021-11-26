Patrons arrive at Atlanta restaurant for Thanksgiving orders, finding they were not ready

By Allen Devlin

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of customers showed up at an Atlanta restaurant Wednesday to pick up their orders only to find they weren’t ready yet.

Crowds of people jumble together in the cold outside of Busy Bee Cafe, many waiting for hours for their pre-ordered thanksgiving meal but even as night fall few boxes make it out the door.

Management declined to comment on the backup and behind the restaurant, employees hustled in and out of a refrigerated truck trying to get each order filled. However, customers out front grew even more impatient.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.