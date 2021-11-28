Second gentleman slated to attend National Menorah Lighting ceremony

By Jasmine Wright

Doug Emhoff, husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, will celebrate the Jewish faith Sunday on the first night of Hanukkah, as he is expected to light the first candle of the National Menorah Sunday afternoon.

The first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president, Emhoff has publicly highlighted various tenets of his faith while his wife is in office.

Earlier this month, Emhoff announced that he and Harris affixed a mezuzah to the vice presidential residence in a private ceremony in October. That moment marked the first time an executive home has carried the abiding sign of sanctity of a Jewish home.

And in March, Emhoff led the White House’s first Passover event, live streamed for the masses days before the actual holiday.

The tradition of the lighting dates back to 1979 when President Jimmy Carter was in office. But it was President Ronald Reagan who officially designated the candelabrum the National Menorah.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, a deeply religious man himself, spoke at the ceremony in 2014.

“The truth is that Jewish heritage, Jewish culture, Jewish values are an essential, such an essential part of who we are,” Biden said at the time, donning a black Yamaka. “It’s fair to say that Jewish heritage is American heritage. That’s who we are as a people.”

The lighting serves as catalyst — jump starting the “Festival of Lights” across the country and globe, according to the National Menorah website.

The holiday ceremony draws in tens of millions of viewers, they say, cementing it as a symbol for the start of the Hanukkah celebrations.

“In this way, we reaffirm the celebration of our freedom, inspired by the historic and present victory of right over might, light over darkness, and understanding and justice over intolerance and bigotry,” the National Menorah’s website says.

