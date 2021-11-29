Skip to Content
Holiday shopping season off and running in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- This holiday weekend brought with it the return of a more normal holiday shopping season here in Central Oregon.

But combined with changing trends and the still-lagging supply chain issues, this initial holiday shopping weekend was closer to a "new normal."

Stores and businesses around the country reported crowds larger than last year, but still smaller than most saw back in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Central Oregon was no exception.

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

