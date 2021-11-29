These countries have found cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant so far
CNN
By Rob Picheta, CNN
Nations around the world are racing to identify how many cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant they have, as fears over the new strain force governments to shutter borders and revisit restrictions.
The new mutation, which is potentially more transmissible, was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in several countries.
Here’s a list of the places reporting cases so far. This will be updated.
Australia: 2 cases
Austria: 1 case
Belgium: 1 case
Botswana: 19 cases
Canada: 2 cases
Czech Republic: 1 case
Denmark: 2 cases
Germany: 3 cases
Hong Kong: 3 cases
Israel: 1 case
Italy: 1 case
Netherlands: 13 cases
Portugal: 13 cases
South Africa: 77 cases
United Kingdom: 9 cases
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments