5 things to know for November 30: Coronavirus, Supply chain, China, Barbados, Twitter

You’ve done Black Friday. You’ve done Cyber Monday. Now it’s Giving Tuesday, a day of generosity when people give to their favorite charities. Need some inspiration? CNN’s Impact Your World Team has you covered. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Stocks and oil prices fell yesterday as more cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant were reported across the globe. At least 19 countries have reported cases of the variant, and 70 countries and territories have imposed travel restrictions. The economic outlook was also darkened by Moderna’s CEO, who said vaccines may struggle with this variant. But Pfizer’s CEO said boosters, even if they’re not as effective as against Delta, should reduce Omicron’s threat dramatically. The CDC says Omicron is all the more reason for all vaccinated adults to get a booster dose because, its director said, “strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness.” In the UK, the government has authorized all adults to get a booster shot a mere three months after their last dose. In the US, Pfizer is now expected to seek authorization for booster doses for 16- and 17-year-olds.

2. Supply chain

President Biden met with the CEOs of a number of major retailers and grocers to discuss supply chain concerns during the holiday season. Biden noted that despite ongoing labor shortages, shipping snarls and new Omicron variant worries, consumer spending is up and the retail outlook is better than it was last year. However, those challenges, along with materials shortages and trouble hiring workers, are shrinking the availability of some items both online and in stores. Experts say this may be the year to return to brick-and-mortar stores to avoid supply chain problems. In-store sales are predicted to rise by 8% this year — to a 10-year high — according to a real estate research firm.

3. China

The Pentagon will focus on building up bases in Guam and Australia to better prepare the US military to counter China. The decision comes in response to the Department of Defense’s global posture review, in which Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calls China “the pacing challenge” in the Indo-Pacific region. While the review is classified, a senior defense official outlined some of the findings. They include recommendations to bolster assets across the Pacific, seek more regional military partnerships and even reduce troops and equipment in other parts of the world to address growing challenges from China. Senior Pentagon officials have publicly expressed alarm about China’s efforts to upgrade and modernize its military. The country’s ongoing dispute over Taiwan and other points of conflict only add to the urgency.

4. Barbados

Barbados has cut the last of its nearly 400-year-old ties with the British monarchy and is now a republic. The Caribbean nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and inaugurated its first-ever President last night. Governor-General Sandra Mason, a 73-year-old former jurist and the Queen’s own former representative, will now lead the country. Barbados declared independence from Britain 55 years ago, but the Queen remained head of state there. Prince Charles was in Barbados for the historic ceremony and spoke of the atrocities of the transatlantic slave trade that led the British to colonize parts of the region. As the republic enters a new age, it intends to remain part of the Commonwealth — a 54-member group of mostly former British territories designed to foster international cooperation and trade.

5. Twitter

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, the cofounder and public face of one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, is stepping down as CEO. The move is effective immediately, and Dorsey says he thinks the company is “ready to move on from its founders.” However, Dorsey will remain a member of Twitter’s board until at least next year. Twitter stock jumped briefly after the announcement. Twitter, like other social media brands, has been mired in ongoing debates over free speech and the potentially harmful social effects of its platform. Though the platform took the extraordinary step of banning a sitting US President this year, it has publicly struggled to form and enforce policies about its use.

First lady Jill Biden unveils her first White House holiday decorations

Snowflakes! Butterflies! The theme this year: “Gifts from the Heart.”

Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or titles

The award celebrates the individual best of the best in soccer, and if you’re keeping score, this is Messi’s seventh title.

Pub-goers snowed in for three days at UK’s highest inn

This the start of either a romantic comedy or a horror film.

‘Vaccine’ is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year

Our word of the year would probably be something like “AAAAAAH!”

World’s first living robots can now reproduce, scientists say

Um … it’s too early in the morning to absorb this information.

21

That’s how many named storms there were this Atlantic hurricane season, with seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes; Grace, Ida, Larry and Sam. There are lots of other interesting stats from this season. For instance, while only one major hurricane made landfall across the US (it was Ida), four named storms left over $1 billion in damage each: Tropical Storms Elsa and Fred, and Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.

“Amazon workers deserve to have a voice at work, which can only come from a union.”

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, will have another chance to unionize after a federal labor official called for a new vote following a recommendation from a National Labor Relations Board hearing officer that there was enough misconduct by Amazon during the election to justify a new vote.

Oh, what fun!

Anyone who was in band or chorus in school remembers a moment like this. Hey, it happens! Here’s hoping the students (and their champ of a music teacher) look back years from now and laugh as hard as I did. (Click here to view.)

