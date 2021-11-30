Services announced for Waukesha Christmas parade victims

By Web staff

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Services have been announced for most of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

A private burial was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, for Tamara Durand, one of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who was struck. At 52 years old, Durand was a teacher, chaplain and one of the newest members of the Dancing Grannies.

A visitation and funeral will be held Thursday in Mukwonago for Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old who was hit while marching with his baseball team.

Leanna Owen’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.

A memorial for Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson will be held on Saturday at the Hales Corners Lutheran Church. The service will start at 2:30 p.m. Sorenson was 79 years old and served as the Dancing Grannies’ choreographer.

Services for Jane Kulich will take place at Bridge Church in Waukesha at 11 a.m. Saturday. Then a memorial gathering will follow from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

