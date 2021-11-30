Therapy dog assists Hawaii elementary students receiving second Covid dose

By Xio Yamileth

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A service dog name Duke made an appearance at Waikiki Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

The trained and licensed therapy dog assisted over 150 Waikiki Elementary students who received their second COVID-19 dose.

Duke who is owned by school counselor Christina Webb made the rounds during the 15-minute monitoring period after the keiki received their shot allowing students to pet and interact with him while they waited.

Duke is a regular on campus, he can sometimes be seen during lunch recess, offering affection and aloha to students and staff.

