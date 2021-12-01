Bend council reviews transportation bond projects, advances Reed Market planning funds

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than a year ago, voters gave a thumbs up to the city of Bend's $190 million transportation bond which will plan out and pay for dozens of projects and upgrades over the next decade.

So when will these projects get underway?

City councilors got the ball rolling during Wednesday night's meeting as they reviewed a list of project recommendations and timeline from the citizen Transportation Bond Oversight Committee for the first five years of the related capital improvement plan.

The council-appointed committee was set up to advise councilors and city staffers on the implementation of the voter-approved general obligation bonds, while also providing information to the public on the progress of the projects funded by the measure.

But the 2029 recommended construction for one major project, the long-awaited Reed Market Road railroad overpass, is making some citizens scratch their heads.

City Director of Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Ryan Oster says staff was never going to recommend the bridge be built within the first half of the 10-year project list, due to other pieces of the puzzle needing to be put in place so motorists can get around during a closure expected to last through two construction seasons.

Oster and other city staff said a quick decision to change the plans isn't needed, since some smaller related projects and a big Wilson Avenue corridor upgrade will be happening more quickly.

But amid urging by residents and the Bend Chamber to move as quickly as possible, city councilors directed staff to move up Reed Market Road design work to what would have been a "gap" year in 2026, after some smaller projects on the corridor, to make clear to the public that the project is moving forward without delay.

More than 20 projects are included in the five-year recommendation to try and address traffic flow, east-west connections, and neighborhood safety improvement projects citywide.

Some other key priority projects include the Wilson Avenue Improvement Project, Midtown Pedestrian and Bike Crossings, and Butler Market Road and Boyd Acres Road Improvements.

Councilors also endorsed Anthony Broadman's direction to move ahead with efforts to create one north-south and one east-west protected bike route, in conjunction with bon