Girl found dead in Oregon woods identified, 2 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police have identified the remains of a child found last year and say two people have been arrested in the child’s death. Police say detectives responded to a report of remains found in a duffle bag near a rest area in Lincoln County on Dec. 10, 2020. On Wednesday police said the remains were identified as Haley Mae Coblentz after samples from the remains were sent for DNA testing. Police say Coblentz was 9 at the time of her death. Police say investigators in Detroit arrested her mother Shawna Browning on Tuesday, along with Lauren Harrison on suspicion of murder. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the case.