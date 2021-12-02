Mother who battled COVID-19 heads home after nearly 100 days in hospital

By Lakyn McGee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Autumn Carver, a mother who battled COVID-19 while giving birth, is home after almost 100 days in the hospital.

Autumn Carver contracted COVID-19 when she was seven months pregnant.

She went to the hospital on Aug. 27 and had a cesarean section the same day, giving birth to Huxley.

“My son’s birthday was the worst day of my life,” said Zach Carver, Autumn’s husband.

That same day, Autumn’s condition worsened. Her battle with COVID-19 had just begun.

On day 55 of being hospitalized, Autumn had the opportunity to meet her son Huxley for the first time.

“I’ve never had my whole family under one roof,” said Zach. On Thursday, that changed.

In a statement on Facebook, Zach posted:

Day 99! Autumn Carver and I just got home! What an unbelievable feeling. I’ve prayed for this day for so long. I don’t even have the words.

I want to thank all of you for the support. This was the hardest thing either of us have ever done and it feels so good to be on this side of it.

We have a long way to go with therapy and follow ups but Dr. Bharat said he is very optimistic and thinks she will continue to heal.

We see our children in the morning. It will be 100 days even since Autumn has seen our daughters. She has only met our son once. Tomorrow will be a day to remember.

Again we thank all of you for the prayers, support, calls, texts, visits, messages and so much more. We are so grateful and blessed!”

