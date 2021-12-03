A gravelly voiced President Biden says he has a cold

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden has a cold, he told reporters Friday, after sounding gravelly and congested during remarks about the economy.

“I’m OK,” Biden said when questioned about his voice.

“I’m tested every day, a Covid test,” he added. “What I have is a 1-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop. Anyway, it’s just a cold.”

During his speech on November’s jobs report, Biden’s voice was lower than normal. He paused at several moments to clear his throat. He was not wearing a mask during his speech, as is typical during his remarks from the White House.

During his physical earlier this month, Biden’s doctor made a specific examination into the President’s “increasing frequency and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during speaking engagements.”

He found Biden has a condition known as hiatal hernia, which causes him to have reflux — something the doctor said could account for his more frequent throat clearing.

