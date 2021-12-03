Portland Trail Blazers fire GM Neil Olshey following investigation into workplace misconduct

By Web Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Trail Blazers have fired General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, effective immediately.

The team announced the decision Friday morning and said the termination is due to “violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct” that were found during an independent investigation.

In November, the Blazers launched an investigation into Olshey after a complaint made by a non-player personnel about the workplace environment at the practice facility. The nature of the misconduct allegations is not known.

The Blazers said they will not be releasing or discussing the investigation “out of respect for those who candidly participated.”

“We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment,” the team said in a statement Friday.

Joe Cronin has been promoted to interim GM while the organization conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Olshey joined the Trail Blazers in 2012 and was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.

