Suspicious death being investigated as homicide in Kansas City

By KMBC Staff

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an early morning suspicious death as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to 60th Street and Prospect Avenue right before 3:30 a.m. Friday after someone called 911 concerned about a man in that area who seemed unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the ground in the parking lot of a closed business — he was pronounced dead.

An official with the Kansas City Police Department said while it’s very early in the investigation, this death is considered suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.

Crime scene investigators are working with detectives and the medical examiner’s office to process the scene for evidence, and to find and speak with witnesses. A reward of up to $25,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest in this case.

