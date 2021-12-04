Bitcoin plunges overnight

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business

Bitcoin prices plunged overnight to a low of $45,111. As of 10:30 am EST Saturday, the cryptocurrency had dropped more than 13% in the previous 24 hours, from $56, 294 to $48,309 — a loss of almost $8,000.

That’s a stark contrast from its all-time high of just last month, when Bitcoin almost reached $69,000 on November 9.

This is a developing story.

