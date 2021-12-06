Lucid Motors subpoenaed by the SEC. Shares plunge

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Upstart electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors disclosed Monday it has received a subpoena from the SEC, sending its shares plunging 14% in premarket trading.

The company said the probe “appears to concern” the SPAC deal that took it public earlier this year, along with “certain projections and statements.”

Lucid raised $4 billion through its combination with Churchill Capital Corp., which was a shell company set up to take a company public without having to go through the typical initial public offering process. The deal was announced in February and shares started trading on Nasdaq in July.

Lucid, founded by headed by former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson, has been a relatively hot EV company, even though it just started its first deliver of electric vehicles at the end of October. Its Lucid Air Dream edition has been certified by the EPA as being able to go 520 miles on a single charge, the longest range of any pure battery EV yet, including any Tesla. And the Lucid Air was named the MotorTrend Car of the Year in October.

Shares of Lucid had nearly doubled since they started trading on the Nasdaq.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.