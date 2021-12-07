300 healthcare workers striking in Springfield, OR, over ‘unfair labor practice’

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) — A five-day unfair labor practice strike began Monday at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Over 300 healthcare workers from the facility are currently participating in the strike.

This isn’t the first unfair labor strike for the workers. Previously, employees participated in a two-day strike in October alleging unfair labor practices by the hospital, saying that management is interfering with their rights as union members.

Workers allege despite several “bargaining sessions” with a federal mediator following the first strike, management still hasn’t addressed safety concerns for patients and workers. In addition, since the last strike, workers allege that management has engaged in more unfair labor practices, including failing to bargain over a COVID vaccine policy and “preventing workers from exercising their rights.”

“It’s extremely disappointing that McKenzie-Willamette management continues to ignore our safety concerns and to stonewall bargaining when so much is at stake,” said certified nursing assistant Aaron Green. “We take great pride in providing quality care for our patients and serving our community. And when you’re not safe, you have to stand up and do something about it. You cannot ever bargain away your safety and the safety of your patients.”

Representatives from the union SEIU 49 said workers are also seeking — “a new union contract with management that includes safe staffing, fair wages, COVID protections, contained healthcare increases, and keeps good jobs at the hospital.”

McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center is one of only two Oregon for-profit hospitals and is owned by Tennessee-based corporation Quorum Health Corp.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.