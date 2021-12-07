Central Oregon Veterans Village open; experiences from veterans

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Veterans Village is a community of 15 transitional shelters that opened on Veterans Day.

The community is meant to provide shelter and services for homeless veterans. The services include health services (behavioral and physical), social service programs (geared toward self-sufficiency), employment training and skill building, and housing placement.

The project is a collaboration between the Bend Heroes Foundation and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.

It is being managed as a public-private partnership with the City of Bend, Deschutes County, and the State of Oregon.

