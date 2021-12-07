Amber Alert: 15-year-old Idaho girl missing

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Lewiston Police Department (Idaho) are seeking the public’s help in finding a critically missing 15-year-old girl.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Lillian Dixon who has been missing since Friday, December 3, 2021 from Lewiston, Idaho. It is believed that Dixon is with Jonathan Bowles, 36. The Lewiston Police Department have been actively searching for Dixon and have followed up on critical information from the public. It is believed that the pair were spotted in Starbuck, Washington on Monday, December 6, 2021. Following that sighting there was another sighting of the pair 30 miles away in Pomeroy, Washington on that same day.

Law enforcement now believes Bowles may have stolen a vehicle and the pair may be traveling in a 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with Washington state license plate BKA0197. Multiple felony warrants are on file for Bowles for child molestation out of Garfield County, Washington for prior incidents.

Lillian is 5’2” tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, black and white jacket with "8" on the back, black shirt, blue jeans, brown and blue cowboy boots, and a yellow and blue backpack.

Jonathan is 6’2” tall and weighs 235 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Jonathan may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If either Lillian or Jonathan are seen please call 911 immediately or theIdaho State Police at 208-209-8730, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Missing poster for Lillian Dixon: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1437934/1/screen