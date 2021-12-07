Atlanta driver held at gunpoint after not having cigarette for his passenger

By MARIYA MURROW

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police arrested a man after he allegedly held his rideshare driver at gunpoint in southwest Atlanta.

According to police, 34-year-old Keith Long pulled two handguns on the driver after becoming angry that he did not have a cigarette to give him. He told the man that he would be shot if he didn’t continue driving.

The man drove to Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard where he managed to escape his vehicle and run.

The driver found an officer and reported what had happened to him. APD was able to locate Long and the vehicle, which contained Long’s second handgun.

Long was approached by police and a foot pursuit ensued. He was arrested shortly after. Officers reported discovering marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone, meth, bath salt, cocaine and cough syrup in his backpack. Long was charged with aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, robbery, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and trafficking narcotics.

He was taken to Grady Hospital for evaluation before being transported to Fulton County Jail.

