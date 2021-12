BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On the morning of the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, Dick Higgins was back on Oahu at the site to honor those who died in the attack.

The now 100-year-old Navy veteran traveled all the way from Bend to be on-hand for a ceremony to mark the anniversary.

