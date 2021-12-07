Visitor restrictions reintroduced at medical centers

By Anna Muckenfuss

Michigan (WNEM) — As COVID-19 cases increase in mid-Michigan, visitor restrictions will be implemented at MyMichigan Medical Center in Gratiot and Mt. Pleasant.

The revised policy will be in place until further notice to protect patients, employees and health care providers.

“We are indeed in the thick of yet another surge. With the increased number of COVID positive patients hospitalized here, and the positivity rate rising in our area and across the state, our staff need to attend very specifically to both COVID and non-COVID patient needs,” said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, president, MyMichigan Medical Centers in Alma, Clare and Mt. Pleasant. “We appreciate the cooperation of our patients and their families during this challenging time and we will monitor and review our visiting guidance on a regular basis.”

Visitor limitations vary by Medical Center department:

• Surgical patients are allowed one healthy support person to accompany them to MyMichigan Medical Center Gratiot on the day of surgery. The support person must remain the same person throughout the visit. The support person must remain masked and will be asked to remain in the Day Surgery Unit and the Surgical Waiting Room for the duration of the stay.

• Inpatient units, including the Emergency Departments, Critical Care, Medical/Surgical, Rehabilitation and Behavioral Health are not allowing visitors at this time.

• In the Maternity Unit, if the mother-to-be is COVID-19 negative, two healthy, masked support people can accompany her. If the mother-to-be has signs and symptoms of COVID-19 but is negative for COVID-19 or she is waiting for the results of her COVID-19 test, two healthy, masked support people can accompany her. If the mother-to-be is COVID-19 positive one healthy, masked support person will be allowed to accompany her. The healthy support person must screen negative to all symptoms of COVID-19. The support person chosen must remain the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must always remain in the patient room.

“MyMichigan acknowledges the importance of supporting our friends and loved ones to the healing process,” said Hattem-Schiffman. “Our staff is glad to assist with this by arranging phone calls or video visits.”

MyMichigan offers several free electronic communication services that can help family and friends keep in touch while these visiting limitations are in effect:

• E-Cards (mymichigan.org/e-card) – Send electronic greetings to inpatients.

• Guest Wireless Internet Access (mymichigan.org/wireless) – Free wireless Internet access is available at all MyMichigan facilities. Healthy adult visitors at these sites may wish to bring a laptop or wireless device to communicate with family and friends via e-mail.

• Telephone – All inpatient rooms have phones with free local calls. Visitors may also use their cell phones in designated areas.

