Biden has new brand for infrastructure deal he’s promoting

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is rebranding his bipartisan infrastructure package with the slogan “Building a Better America.” The White House unveiled the new slogan as Biden headed to Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure deal. It will be Biden’s first visit to Missouri as president. The $1 trillion infrastructure package covers upgrades and repairs to roads, bridges, mass transit and water systems, and a shift to electrical vehicles. With Biden trying to rebound from sagging poll numbers, the new slogan is an effort to say that the president’s bipartisan deal will improve the country, beyond simply repairing its aging roads and bridges.