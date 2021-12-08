Mark Meadows sues House January 6 committee

By Tierney Sneed

Former Trump White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing the House special committee investigating January 6 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The lawsuit comes after the committee signaled it would pursue a criminal contempt referral against Meadows because of his refusal to sit for a deposition in the investigation into the Capitol riot.

The complaint has not yet been filed on the court’s online docket.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

