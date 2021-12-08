Saudi prince’s tour, reforms eclipsed by Khashoggi case

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is visiting Gulf Arab states on a high-profile tour as rival Iran restarts nuclear talks with world powers. Mohammed bin Salman stopped over in the United Arab Emirates late on Tuesday. His tour kicked off just after the kingdom hosted its first ever Formula One race and as its first international film festival is underway, showcasing sweeping reforms in the once ultraconservative Muslim nation. But the case of murdered Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi loomed over the week’s events. French authorities arrested a man with the same name as a suspect in the killing. France later said the man was misidentified and isn’t wanted in the case.