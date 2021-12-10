11-year-old saves siblings from TN house fire

By REBECCA CARDENAS

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An 11-year-old boy sprang into action and rescued all four of his siblings from their burning home on Sunday.

Taken four days after their house caught fire, a Thursday afternoon snapshot of Kimberly Sims’ family is now the only picture of them she has.

‘It was just kind of surreal,” Sims said.

All seven were account for. That, she said, is thanks to 11-year-old Brody.

“All you could see was just smoke coming out,” her oldest son recalled. “My mom and dad told us, if there was a fire, to grab everyone and run out of the house and call 911.”

That is exactly what he did. Sims was just up the road Sunday, letting her parents’ dog out, when the fire started.

“There was a fire in the kitchen,” Brody said Thursday, standing on his front porch. “I was just standing right here, and my sister called 911.”

After making sure all his other siblings were out, he ran back in the burning house to get his sleeping 2-year-old brother out of a back room.

“I was just crying and yelling my brother’s name,” he said.

By the time Sims got home, the inside was a total loss, but all her children were standing outside of it picture perfect.

“I’m just really thankful the kids have been trained what to do in emergencies,” Sims said. “We’re unbelievably proud.”

“I did what any big brother would do,” Brody said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family recoup their losses.

