Man pleads guilty to firearm charges, faces up to 10 years in prison

BATTLE GROUND, Washington (KPTV) — A 44-year-old man who was arrested following a six-hour standoff with police in 2019 has pleaded guilty to firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Washington.

On Wednesday, Lynn Manley Cargile entered a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of firearms. The U.S. attorney’s office said Cargile faces up to 10 years in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18, 2022.

Cargile was arrested on Dec. 26, 2019, after Battle Ground police responded to a 911 call to check the welfare of a man who was trashing the inside of a house in the 200 block of Southwest 12th Street. Officers quickly determined that several crimes had been committed, including domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and malicious mischief.

After Cargile was taken into custody, officers entered the home and noted there were numerous firearms. Investigators found a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle with a swastika on the rifle butt and a Black Rain Ordinance short-barreled rifle, as well as two silencers.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Cargile is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions in Clark County for attempting to elude (2002 and 2003) and illegal firearms possession (1999 and 2002).

Cargile was in state custody until August of this year, serving a 29-month prison sentence for domestic violence stemming from the same incident, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

