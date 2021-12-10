Parents say photo showing son’s exposed genitals in California school bathroom spreading online

By Brittany Hope

WOODLAND, California (KCRA) — An email went out to Douglass Middle School families in Woodland Friday night warning parents of “many inappropriate Instagram accounts being created” by students.

The email says the accounts “encourage students to take pictures of other students in private behaviors, like using the bathroom,” and goes on to say those photos have been posted.

Although the school has managed to have a couple of the accounts removed, the email states there are “too many and they are being created too rapidly for [them] to get them all taken down before the inappropriate posts go up.”

Joanne Salmon said her 12-year-old son Loukas is a victim.

On Friday, her 13-year-old son Leeland was shown the photos at school of his brother. He said the photos did show his brother’s genitals.

“I want them to be able to function at school and learn,” Salmon told KCRA 3. “Not have to worry about being videotaped in the bathroom.”

The Woodland Police Department is investigating the incident of cyberbullying.

The Woodland Joint Unified School District told KCRA 3 they have reported at least eight Instagram accounts so far.

In a statement Thursday, the district said of those eight accounts, they are “aware of only two that showed the photo.” They added one of the two accounts that show the photo is still up, but is a private account. The other has been deactivated.

KCRA 3 asked why the six other accounts were reported. A spokesperson said because “they were deemed inappropriate.”

A spokesperson for the department said a school resource officer got a report on Friday that a photo possibly showing the genitals of the victim may be on social media sites.

At this time, police don’t know who took the photo and posted it, or what actions could be taken.

Salmon said another family has contacted her, saying their child has also been a victim of similar cyberbullying.

Woodland police would not say whether they consider this a case of child pornography at this time.

If you know who is taking and posting these photos, call police.

