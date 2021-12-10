Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:13 PM

The week in five lines

By Lauren Dezenski, CNN

Here are the must-read lines from a top story each day this week.

Monday

  • Trump allies are seeking election jobs up and down the ballot: “As former President Donald Trump prepares for a potential comeback bid in 2024, his allies are flocking to election jobs all the way down to the local level in key battleground states, raising new concerns that the election officials who blocked Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election won’t be there the next time around.” 

Tuesday

  • Mitch McConnell’s debt ceiling deal with Democrats: “The legislative gymnastics to avoid a default underscore how Republicans in particular are eager to avoid both an economic calamity and the backlash for casting a politically toxic vote of raising the borrowing limit.” 

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content