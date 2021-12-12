Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

By Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter, CNN

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, one of the few high-profile news personalities who retained a reputation of integrity as the channel he worked for leaned hard into right-wing and conspiratorial programming, announced Sunday that he is departing the network, effective immediately.

“After 18 years I have decided to leave Fox,” Wallace told viewers on “Fox News Sunday,” the network’s flagship Sunday program that he has moderated since 2003. “I want to try something new to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure.”

Fox touted Wallace’s “long-term contract” renewal back in September 2017. That contract was expiring this year, and Wallace decided he didn’t want to renew, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Wallace’s announcement was as surprising and abrupt as Shepard Smith’s sign-off from Fox in 2019. Both men shared their decisions at the end of a telecast and signed off permanently. But Smith quit in the middle of a long-term contract while Wallace’s deal was coming due.

Wallace is known for his tough, but fair, questioning of both Democratic and Republican politicians.

In a statement Sunday, Fox News said it was “extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years.”

“The legacy of ‘Fox News Sunday’ will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named,” the network said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

