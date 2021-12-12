Man desperate to recover stolen cats

By Joyce Lupiani

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man is desperate to recover his 3 cats recently stolen along with his SUV.

Duncan Cross says he took his cats with him when he ran to PetSmart on Howell Mill Road on Tuesday night.

He was getting supplies for the cats after learning he had to leave town quickly for a family emergency.

Cross says he was inside the store for less than 10 minutes when someone managed to get into his locked SUV and take off.

Cross says witnesses called 911 immediately after it happened but officers didn’t show up for hours.

Cross says the stolen car is a green Jaguar SUV. The cats were in black carriers inside.

If you think you have seen the stolen SUV or cats, call the police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.