Sherman, McNeil lead West Virginia over Kent State 63-50

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored 27 points to lead West Virginia to a 63-50 victory over Kent State on Sunday. Sean McNeil added 19 points for West Virginia, which won its sixth straight. The Mountaineers continue to have problems getting production from anyone besides Sherman and McNeil. No other West Virginia player scored more than four. After Kent State coach Rob Senderoff was ejected with 7:54 left, McNeil sank four free throws and capped a 14-0 run with a layup for a 54-37 lead. West Virginia shot poorly from the free-throw line for the second straight game, shooting 54%. Sincere Carry scored 18 points to lead Kent State.