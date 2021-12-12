Villanova knocks off No. 23 Oregon State women 56-52

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Lior Garzon knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to kick off the second half, Maddy Siegrist scored 28 points and Villanova broke away to defeat the No. 23 Oregon State women 56-52. The Wildcats, after 11 lead changes and five ties in the first half, led all the way through the second, fending off Oregon State in the final 22 seconds when Brianna Herlihy and Siegrist made 3 of 4 free throws to clinch it. Garzon scored 11, Herlihy added 10 points with 14 rebounds and three steals. Jelena Mitrovic and Taya Corosdale each posted double-doubles as Oregon State rallied at the end of the game to within 53-52 on Ellie Mack’s 3-pointer with 1:29 left.