7.6 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Indonesia

By AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck 91 kilometers (56 miles) north of Maumere, on Indonesia’s Flores Island.

The USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 76 kilometers (47 miles) in the Flores Sea at 11:20 a.m. local time (10:20 p.m. ET).

While no tsunami warning was issued, the USGS said based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, “hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 kilometers (621.371 miles) of the earthquake epicenter.

