‘All hands on deck’ NC nonprofit prepares truckload of supplies for K.Y. residents

SWANNONOA (WLOS) — A local nonprofit organization is headed to Kentucky to help those devastated by recent tornadoes.

Volunteers with Hearts with Hands were helping load up a tractor trailer with supplies at the organization’s warehouse in Swannanoa Monday morning.

Three volunteers are making the trip and will be on site in Mayfield, Kentucky through mid-week to distribute items to those in need.

Organizers of the effort say they will be meeting up with others to set up a distribution site once they get there.

“It’s going to be all hands on deck once we get there and trying to get these food boxes and hygiene kits and even Christmas presents ready to go for those families,” Alyce Lentz, Hearts with Hands volunteer & media coordinator told News 13 on Monday.

The nonprofit is teaming up with two churches in Kentucky to help those who have lost everything.

They are bringing food boxes, water, hygiene items, baby supplies and even Christmas gifts to hand out.

“Most of them lost not only their homes and houses, food and shelter, but they’ve also lost their Christmas presents too,” Lentz said. “So we want to be able to provide them a wrapped gift as well as a food box this time.”

Volunteers will evaluate what residents need once they get on site and may coordinate additional trips.

